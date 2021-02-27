Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,405 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of EnPro Industries worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $80.34 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.