Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.38

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.80 ($0.22). Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) shares last traded at GBX 16.54 ($0.22), with a volume of 478,440 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.03. The firm has a market cap of £186.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

