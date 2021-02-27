Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 186,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $485.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $18.52.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

