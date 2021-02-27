Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $14.98. Ryerson shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 11,904 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 95.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 244.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

