Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 7.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.82. 646,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,385,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

