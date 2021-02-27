SafeInsure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,580.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $251,374.81 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004656 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001919 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,355,428 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.