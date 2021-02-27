Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

