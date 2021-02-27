Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

