SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.93 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

SAIL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,632.37 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

