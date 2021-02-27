salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $233.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.69.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.86. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

