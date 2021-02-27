salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.88-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.875-5.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.69.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

