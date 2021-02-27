salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.65-25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.43 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $14.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.30.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.