Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $74,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.