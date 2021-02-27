Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $88.50 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.