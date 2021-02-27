Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

AEP stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.