Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1,340.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 301,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

