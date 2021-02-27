Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 310 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

