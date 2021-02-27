Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.12

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 30647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

