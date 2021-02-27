Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €190.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.06 ($216.54).

VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €173.66 ($204.31). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

