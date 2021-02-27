Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$19.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

SIS stock opened at C$17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.00. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.84 million and a PE ratio of 31.12.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

