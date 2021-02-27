Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

Shares of CSGP opened at $823.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $899.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $872.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

