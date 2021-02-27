Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 143,568 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,568 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88.

