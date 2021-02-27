Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,654.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,654 ($47.74) and last traded at GBX 3,632 ($47.45), with a volume of 6063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,624 ($47.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,504.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

