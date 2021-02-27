Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

