Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Shares Down 3.1%

Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05). 19,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 49,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £130.31 million and a P/E ratio of -62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.77.

Science Group plc (SAG.L) Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

