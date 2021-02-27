Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 250,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$14.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Get Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) alerts:

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.