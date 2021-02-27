Scotiabank Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $15.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.25 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

