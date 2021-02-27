Scotiabank Increases Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

