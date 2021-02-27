Scotiabank Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

