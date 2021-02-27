Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.31 ($85.07).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.85. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

