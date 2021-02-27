SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,040 shares of company stock worth $152,022. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

