SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 644 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $378.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -307.44 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total transaction of $562,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $16,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,706,879.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,356 shares of company stock valued at $55,861,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

