SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $260.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

