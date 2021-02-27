SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $65.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

