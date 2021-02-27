SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,918 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.14 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

