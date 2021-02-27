SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.