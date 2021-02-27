Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanderson Farms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $158.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

