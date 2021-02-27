Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXC. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

EXC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Exelon by 5.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Exelon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

