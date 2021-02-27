SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,886. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

