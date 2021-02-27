SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 15239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 262,054 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

