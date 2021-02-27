Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.73.

TSE SES opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.05.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

