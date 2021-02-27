Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 2,100,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,908,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

