Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,220 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Five9 worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five9 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

