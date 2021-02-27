Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 194.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of United Community Banks worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

