Sei Investments Co. Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.