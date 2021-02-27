Sei Investments Co. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.