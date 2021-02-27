Sei Investments Co. Has $9.07 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,064 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

