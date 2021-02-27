Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

