Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,813 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

