SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $63.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,734. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.